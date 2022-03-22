Tunisia: Siliana - Six People Sustain Minor Wounds As Train Derails in El Krib

Tunis/Tunisia — A train departing from El Kef to Tunis derailed Monday at the delegation of El Krib, (Governorate of Kef), causing minor injuries to six people, including the train driver, after the engine overturned.

In a statement to TAP, official spokesperson for the Civil Protection Moez Triaa said the accident occurred at about 3:15 pm, noting that 220 passengers were on board.

An investigation has been initiated to reveal the causes of the accident and determine the responsibilities, said the same source, adding the injured were taken to hospital to receive the necessary treatment.