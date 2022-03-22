Somalia Ministry of Education and Its Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Strengthening of Collaboration Between the Two Ministries

21 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle held a meeting with the head of the delegation from the Egypt's ministry of Education Hashim Shalabi and discussed strengthening of collaboration between the two countries in the field of education and the rejuvenation of the 15 Maajo school in the capital Mogadishu.

The Minister of Education pledged for the representative of Egypt's ministry of Education that the Somali ministry of Education is committed to uplifting and bolstering the relationship between the two ministries and ensuring the securing of scholarship for Somali students.

Among those in attendance of the meeting were Director of Higher Education and acting Director General of the ministry of Education Ismail Yussuf Osman.

