Egypt: FM, Pakistani Official Discuss Boosting Coordination

21 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with Pakistani Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir ways of boosting future coordination and cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan in climate action during their meeting in the Pakistani capital Islamabad Monday.

Shoukry is the president-designate of the UN climate conference, COP27, to be hosted by Egypt in November and Pakistan has been elected the next chair of the "Group of 77'" which is the largest intergovernmental grouping of developing countries in the UN.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints regarding several climate change-related issues of mutual concern, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

Among the topics are countries' adaptation methods and the global impacts of climate change, in addition to the provision of climate financing for developing countries, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the support offered for countries for their national contributions, according to him.

