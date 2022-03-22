Kenya: Man Recorded Driving Off With Screaming Woman Fined Sh 70,000

22 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The man who was filmed driving off with a screaming woman has been fined Sh 70, 000 and his driving license suspended.

The National Police Service (NPS) said on Monday that the suspect, James Maina Kibe pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving following the incident which was recorded along Thika road.

The NPS urged motorists to always exercise caution and adhere to road safety rules while driving for their own and other road users' safety.

"We wish to caution motorists against reckless behavior which exposes passengers and other road users to grave risk," they said.

Police were forced to issue a statement following concern from members of the public over the incident, clarifying that the lady in question had disagreed with her boyfriend over spending the night together.

In the video, the lady was captured screaming for help with the door of a speeding Probox open.

It is reported that the lady was picked at Kenyatta University and was being taken to Thika when the video was recorded, in what many interpreted as kidnapping.

However, police stated that the incident involved a couple (boyfriend and girlfriend) who had a disagreement after a social outing within the city.

"The lady wanted to alight and go home, whilst the boyfriend insisted on spending the evening together. During the scuffle a member of the public took the clip which was circulated online," the statement reads.

The police further reported that the couple reported to the police purposely to withdraw the matter from police action.

