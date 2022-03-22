Cameroon: Three Time Champions League Winners Begin Season in Style

Canon Sportif of Yaoundé were big winners of Match day one of the 2021-2022 Cameroon MTN Elite one championship, following their four-nil victory over Colombe of the Dja and Lobo in the return of domestic football in Cameroon for the first time in eight months.

After the opening game on Wednesday March 16, at the MTN Arena in Mbouda with Bamboutos FC edging 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League preliminary round participants PWD Social Football Club of Bamenda one_nil, matches last weekend produced exciting results.

In a 25-team league separated in two pools of 13 and 12 teams respectively, the race for who succeeds Cotonsport went off in full force on Sunday.

In one of pool A games played at the Yaoundé Ngoa Ekelle stadium, triple CAF champions league winners Canon of Yaoundé, ran out four-nil winners over Colombe of the Dja and Lobo. Stéphane Nkoue, Joël Ngon A Tiati, Eyango Priso and Nigerian forward Chinedu Kynsley, were on target for Canon.

2017 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup participants APEJES of Mfou, defeated Djiko FC by an odd goal in five.

Joseph Apam's brace and goals from Bakende and Eric Cantona saw both team going to the break tied two goals on either side, but Christian Bayokolak scored five minutes into the second half to give APEJES all three points.

Multiple TotalEnergies CAF Champions league participants Les Astres FC of Douala, brushed away an early scare from new boys Racing of Bafoussam, to winning two goals to one. Leon Boyomo and Ndzana Ngono were on target for the Brazilians of Bepanda, with Simplice Kwetat's goal for Racing only been a consolation.

In the other pool A games, Stade Renard of Melong recorded a two zero win over Panthere Sportive of Nde, while Fauve Azur held AS Fortuna to a one all tie. The match pitting 1979 CAF champions league winners Union Sportive of Douala to legendary Tonnerre Kalara club did not take place, as the latter failed to show up on match day.

In Pool B, Eding Football club were big winners, as they humbled newly promoted Renaissance of Ngoumou three_nil, at the Limbe centenary stadium. Former Indomitable Lion of the 1990 World Cup Bonaventure Djonkep guided the 2017 CAF Champions preliminary round participants to the win as their head coach.

Multiple TotalEnergies CAF champions and Confederation cup participants Union De Mouvement sportif of Loum Loum edge YAFOOT FC one_zero thanks to Carlain Manga's late strike.

New Stars of Douala played a one all draw with with Elite one debutants OFTA of Kribi.

At the Bamendzi Stadium, 2021 TotalEnergies U20 AFCON star midfielder, Stéphane Ikpeme, scored the lone goal as FOVU of Baham from are fresh from the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, defeated Avion Academy of Nkam one goal to zero.

The game pitting current champions Cotonsport of Garoua against Dragon of Yaoundé, did not take place as the former were away in Egypt for their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup game against Al Masry.

In total, 10 games were played, with 24 goals scored in Game week one of the Cameroon Elite one championship.

Complete Results

Pool A

APEJES of Mfou 3#2 Djiko FC

Les Astres FC 2#1 Racing of Bafoussam

Fauve Azur 1#1 AS Fortuna

Panthère sportive 0#2 Stade Renard

Canon Sportif 4#0 Colombe Sportive

Tonnerre Kalara club (absent)# Union of Douala (present)

Pool B

Bamboutos FC 1#0 PWD

New Stars 1#1 OFTA of Kribi

Avion Academy 0#1 Fovu of Baham

UMS Of Loum 1#0 YAFOOT

Eding Football club 3#0 Renaissance

Matches for the second day of play have been programmed for Wednesday March 23, 2022.