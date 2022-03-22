Liberia: MoE, Partners Launch Stem Approach

Ministry of Education in Collaboration with Peace Corps Liberia Launches Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Approach Strengthening

In order to enhance and strengthen the teaching of Science Education in the Liberian schools across the country, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Peace Corps Liberia has officially launched the Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Approach Strengthening program.

The Acting Minister of Education, Mr. Latim Dathong in a brief statement hailed and lauded Peace Corps Liberia for their swift impact in strengthening Science Education in Liberia through the introduction of a Hands-on Science (lab in the Box).

He added that STEM Program will help increase the knowledge and conduct Training of Trainers for some science teachers in the use of "Science in the Box" for the implementing of the "Science Approach Strengthening Training" in the Liberian school system.

The Director of Peace Corps Liberia, Vernice I. Guthrie, officially launched the Program on the 4th Floor in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Education in the presence of education stakeholders including NTAL, UNESCO, USAID, UNICEF, and Representatives of Universities among others.

The Program also showcases a demonstration of Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Each group was allotted 5 minutes of lesson presentations of Hands-on practical Lab demonstrations by Liberian STEM Master Trainers supported by RPCV Kristen Grauer-Gray in the core Science subjects: Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Meanwhile, this STEM Approach Strengthening training is designed to Increase Science Lab demonstration teaching skills using STEM approach; Strengthen Science teacher's general critical thinking, and/or STEM teaching skills; Equip Science teachers in the effective use of the "Science Lab in the Box" kit (where there is no lab)

Strengthen the efficient use of low cost and locally found materials to carry out lab demonstrations; provide teachers with classroom management techniques effective in Lab Classroom; Strengthen Science teachers' capacities to create Science hands-on/Practical lesson plans Increase teacher's capacity to effectively teach the core science subjects using science lab manuals of blended Liberia's National Curriculum and WASSCE Syllabus.

According to Mr. Jonathan Y, Clinton, Peace Corps Liberia Program Manager on Education gave an overview of the STEM Program. He emphasized that one hundred and sixty (160) Science teachers from 8 counties: Bomi, Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Montserrado and Nimba will undergo hands-on lab demonstration training for Senior High Science teachers covering five (5) training cohorts at three venues: C. H. Dewey High School in Tubmanburg, Bomi County; Bassa High School in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; and Francis Nya Maweah (Child Friendly) High School in Gompa, Nimba County from Tuesday, March 23, 2022 - Friday, April 29, 2022. He further added that fifty-three Public Senior High Schools are targeted to benefit from these training programs. He revealed that fifty schools will receive the "Science Lab in the Box" kit.

He reiterated that STEM Approach Strengthening ties directly to Peace Corps Liberia's revised project Goal 1: Strengthening and increasing the capacity of teachers' general teaching, gender-equitable teaching practices and critical thinking skills.