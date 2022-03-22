Tunisia: Presidential Decree On Penal Reconciliation Issued in Official Gazette

Tunis/Tunisia — The Presidential Decree of March 20, 2022 on penal reconciliation was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia on Monday.

According to Article 2 of the decree, penal reconciliation aims to replace the prosecution, by the payment of money or by the realisation of national, regional or local projects.

That decree will be applied to persons who are subject to judicial proceedings for financial and economic crimes and to all persons affected by the decree-law No. 2011-13 of March 14, 2011 on the confiscation of assets and movable and immovable property.

It is also intended for persons who had their property confiscated.

Penal reconciliation covers certain areas including money laundering, taxation, customs, foreign exchange, the financial market and financial institutions, corruption, taxation, public property and public money.

Article 7 provides for the establishment of a national commission in charge of national reconciliation whose members will be appointed by presidential decree.

The financial amounts collected will be placed in an account affiliated to the state treasury. The latter will be dedicated to the income from penal reconciliation to finance development projects.