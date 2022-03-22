Tunisia: Train Collision Injures 95 People - Civil Protection

Tunis/Tunisia — 95 people sustained injuries as two trains collided on Monday at 9:20 am near Djebel Jelloud (in the southern suburbs of the capital), said spokesperson for the Civil Protection Moez Triaa.

He added in a statement to TAP that all the injured were taken to the Rabta, Charles Nicolle and the Ben Arous severe burns hospitals.

Most of the injured suffer fractures or bruises. No severe wounds were reported, except for a serious hand injury sustained by the driver.

Triaa also said the collision took place between a train carrying passengers coming from Hammam Lif and a second empty (coming from Barcelona Station in Tunis and going to the warehouse in Dubosville) but neither of these two trains derailed.

About 11 ambulances, 5 rescue vehicles and 3 trucks designed for road rescue were mobilised on the scene of the accident, he noted.