Mauritania: Tunisia and Mauritania Sign MOU in Vocational Training

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Nasreddine Nsibi and his Mauritanian counterpart, Taleb Ould Sid Ahmed, on Monday, signed a memorandum of understanding between Tunisia and Mauritania on sharing expertise and experience in the fields of employment and vocational training.

The agreement aims at sharing skills and covers basic vocational training and distance learning, twinning of training institutions, and development of joint training programmes between the two countries.

It also provides for the establishment of a framework to define the criteria for mutual recognition of training certificates issued by the two countries, developing a system of continuous training, strengthening human resources and identifying needs to obtain quality certification in training within relevant institutions and boosting cooperation in the pedagogical training of trainers.