Algeria: Tunisia, Algeria Discuss Ways to Bolster Cooperation Higher Education

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden discussed at meeting with Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdelbaki Benziane Monday in Tunis ways to foster cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

Bouden was quoted in a Prime Ministry statement as commending the deep relations between the two countries and peoples. She stressed the need to focus on the higher education and scientific research sectors in the interest of both countries.

For his part, the Algerian minister reaffirmed the common desire of both countries to continue cooperation in the field of higher education and establish an efficient partnership between the Algerian and Tunisian universities for the benefit of students in the two countries.

The meeting took place in the presence of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir, according to the same statement.

A cooperation agreement on networking 10 Tunisian and Algerian universities for the creation of joint research projects was signed between Tunisia and Algeria on Monday.

Twenty-five joint projects and 6 laboratories of excellence have been selected and approved. They will be funded by a joint Tunisian-Algerian Committee.