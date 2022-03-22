Tunisia: Fazza Para-Athletics Grand Prix - Ahmed Farhat Chida Bags Gold in 400 M

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Paralympic champion Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) won the gold medal in the 400 m at the first day of the Fazza Para-AthleticsGrand Prix held Monday in Dubai.

This is the third Tunisian gold medal in this tournament after those won by Ahmed Ben Moslah (F 37) in shot put and Walid Ktila (t34) in 800 m wheelchairs.

Some 450 athletes from 43 countries including Tunisia are taking part in this 13th edition of the Fazza Grand Prix, the first event of the season of the World Para-Athletics Grand, held from March 21 to 24, 2022.

Tunisia is represented by Walid Ktila, Ahmed Ben Moslah, Mohamed Farhat Chida, Raouaa Tlili and Nourhène Belhaj Salem.