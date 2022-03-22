Tunisia Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has strongly condemned attacks targeting vital sites and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday, Tunisia expresses its full solidarity with and reaffirms its support to Saudi Arabia in the face of threats to the security of the Kingdom and the stability of the entire region.

Tunisia denounces a violation of international law.

Saudi media have reported air attacks by ballistic missiles conducted from Yemeni territories, targeting vital infrastructure of the kingdom.