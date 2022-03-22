South Africa: MEC Lenah Miga Hands Over Title Deeds to Atamelang Community

press release

Title deeds to Atamelang community

Ninety residents of Atamelang Township in the Tswaing Local Municipality were elated when they received their title deeds from the MEC of Human Settlements Lenah Miga. MEC Miga was accompanied by the Chairperson of the North West Housing Corporation Advocate Okgabile Dibetso-Bodibe.

Atamelang township was established in 1978 during the former Bophuthatswana homeland regime and is situated some 22 km north-west of Delareyville town. The areas is surrounded by villages which includes the famous historic Kraaipan. Its residents are said to have been part of those that were from farming areas and were relocated during the apartheid era.

The peaceful and mostly quiet area is home to many who were settled there over 40 years ago. The news that they were being confirmed to be official owners of the houses they have been living in for almost entire period of their lives were welcomed like rain in a drought stricken farming community. They further welcomed the humble gesture by singing isiXhosa and Setswana hymns to the top of their voices.

Handing over the title deeds, MEC Lina Miga called on the recipients to take care of those title deeds as they confirm ownership of those properties. MEC Miga said that the gesture will liberate them from the uneasiness of being unsure of the ownership of those properties.

"Government is doing this to restore the dignity that was take away from you during the apartheid era. We want to ensure that you own those properties, not only for you, but for generations and generations to come. You deserve better as residents especially during this month of Human rights. Your rights were trampled on and this is how the current government wants to assure you and correct the imbalances of the past," said Miga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the beneficiaries is a visibly impaired 89 year old Mmadinku Tlhomelang. She stayed in her house for 40 years with her three children and grandchildren. The social grand pensioner said that it feels good to have sense of ownership.

"This opens doors to so many things on one's life. It says God is with us, and that our prayers are being answered. I'm personally grateful to this government and thank them from the bottom of my heart," said Tlhomelang who was on cloud nine.

The title deed handing over is part of the departmental programme in conjunction the North West Housing Corporation. The North West Housing Corporation Chairperson of the Board Advocate Okgabile Dibetso Bodibe said that her institution will ensure that they issue more title deeds across the province.

She said that they will also continue to work hand in hand with local municipalities in all areas where the NWHC owns properties. She further confirmed that due diligence is key in every hand over of title deeds, mainly to ensure that ownership is transferred to the right person.

MEC Miga was accompanied by Tswaing local municipality mayor Norah Mahlangu and chairperson of the North West Housing Corporation Advocate Okgabile Dibetso-Bodibe, and other senior managers from local municipality.