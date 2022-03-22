Ghana: Japan Pledges Support to Ghana's Economic Recovery

22 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Japanese government says it is exploring various areas of co-operation to support of Ghana's post-COVID-19 economic recovery and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) preparedness.

Miyashita Tadayuki, Deputy Director General of the Department of African Affairs, Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that new collaborations and partnerships were necessary in addressing economic and security challenges that confront the world.

Addressing a virtual meeting on March 16, he said the support would be tailor-made to enable Ghana to lead and own her development process.

The meeting forms part of events in preparation for this year's Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), a summit-level conference on Africa's development initiated by Japan in 1993.

He stated that Agriculture, infrastructure development and COVID vaccine support were some of the priority areas that would be given the needed attention to enhance the country's growth.

Scheduled for August 27 and 28 and expected to be held in Tunisia, this year's event would be the eight edition of TICAD.

Prior to the TICAD 8, the TICAD Ministerial Meeting would be held online on March 26 and 27.

Mr Tadayuki stated that owing to the considerable socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Africa, Japan was of the view that now was the time to work together internationally.

"Through the TICAD8, Japan will strongly support African-led development and aims at setting out a pathway for African development looking ahead to the post-COVID-19 era," he added.

Presently, Japan, he said, was providing support to Ghana and other African countries through three thematic areas such as economy, society and peace and stability.

On the economy, Mr Tadayuki noted that Japan rolled out the African Business Education initiative that aimed at developing 3,000 industrial human resources over six years and promoting the maritime and shipping industries through port infrastructure and provision of shipping equipment.

In the area of society, he said Japan was promoting access to universal health coverage and providing quality education while strengthening governance for peace and stability.

Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Kato Ryuichi, highlighted the significant achievements of initiatives undertaken to help Ghana and other African countries bounce back from the effects of COVID-19.

Key among them, he noted, was the support for vaccination to help fight COVID-19 through the provision of cold chain and medical equipment to establish an effective and safe vaccination system.

He further recounted the impact of the Next Innovation with Japan (NINJA) project, which provided support to start-ups that produce innovative business models and innovation that respond to changes in social structure and economic activities.

Mr Ryuichi said deliberations from TICAD 8 would inform JICA's support to Ghana and other countries in building a resilient, inclusive and prosperous continent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X