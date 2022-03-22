Ghana: Man Arrested for Abducting School Girl

The North East regional Police Command has arrested 26-year-old Solomon Awunibiliga, for allegedly abducting a girl, who went missing last month

at Walewale, in the North East.

The victim (name withheld), was said to have been returning from school when she went missing.

The suspect was arrested last Friday by the police at Mirigu in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Robert Annabik Anmain, confirmed the story the Ghanaian Times.

He said the suspect on February 21, this year, met the child returning from school and lured her to board a vehicle with hope of taking her to the mother.

ASP Anmain said the vehicle rather took the girl to (suspect's) hometown, Mirigu, in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality.

He said that the suspect was charged with child stealing, and has been processed for court.

ASP Anmain said the girl was in good health and has been reunited with her family after she was taken to the Walewale Municipal Hospital for checkup.

He expressed worry that kidnapping was becoming rampant in the region, and advised parents to be wary of unknown individuals parading their communities.