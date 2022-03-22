Ghana: Thieves Burgle NTC Accra Offices

The Police have commenced investigations into a burglary at the New Times Corporation (NTC) premises near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle) in Accra on Sunday night.

Two suspects (names withheld) have been arrested to assist the police in investigations.

The thieves who were reported to have broken into eight offices including that of the Managing Director, the Editor and Deputy Editor of the Ghanaian Times, the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator news rooms, Human Resource and Information Communication Technology (ICT) and made away with a Lenovo laptop, an unspecified amounts of cash and a Huawei mobile phone.

Although this is not the first time the corporation has been burgled, workers who reported for work were shocked because many of them were hearing about theft in the corporation for the first time.

The situation led to slow start of work as workers were not allowed for several hours to enter the affected offices. They had to wait for the arrival of the police to commence investigations.

The Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye-Kumi told the Ghanaian Times that the Command at 3:40 am yesterday received information about the burglary from two security officers of NTC.

The Commander said personnel from the command and crime scene expert from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the area to process the scene.

ACP Faakye-Kumi stated that preliminary investigations revealed that louver blades to the affected offices were removed for the thieves to have access to steal the items.

He assured of the police determination to ensure that the case was brought to a logical conclusion.