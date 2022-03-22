South Africa: China's Impending Financial Crisis Will Have a Ripple Effect On South Africa

analysis

Nqophisa Diko is a research assistant at the University of Johannesburg's Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation and a PhD candidate in International Relations at the University of Pretoria.

In recent weeks, there have been many conversations about how Russia's war against Ukraine will affect global economies. But right now, there is also a financial crisis looming in China that will have repercussions for many countries around the world, including South Africa.

One of China's biggest property development companies, Evergrande, found itself in a financial crisis when it missed its interest payment deadline to international investors in September 2021.

This sparked a panic in the global investing world, as these things usually do. Evergrande's missed deadline exposed its debt liabilities, estimated at more than $300-billion. This makes Evergrande the most indebted property company in the world.

Why does this matter? When a company as large as Evergrande faces such big losses, it's an indication that there are more problems on the horizon.

One of the major indicators of the economic crisis of 2008 was the collapse of the US property market in 2007. This created a ripple effect on the global economy. The collapse was driven by insufficient regulations, low...