South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Investigates Waste Management Contracts At Limpopo Department of Health

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R55 of 2022 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Limpopo Department of Health, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or the Department through civil litigation.

The SIU investigation in the Department of Health will focus on the procurement of or contracting for waste management services in Limpopo Province. The probe will specifically look at contracts for the removal, treatment, transportation, collection, treatment and disposal of healthcare risk waste.

Furthermore, the SIU will probe payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury.

The scope of SIU investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the department; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated. The SIU will refer evidence of pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during the investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

The proclamation covers offences which took place between 1 January 2010 and 18 March 2022, the date of publication of this Proclamation, or which took place prior to 1 January 2010. It also covers any offences after the proclamation date that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under authority of Proclamation R55 of 2022.

The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@hotline.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774