Tunisia: 'Tunisia Can be Proud of Its Progress in Covid-19 Response' - WHO DG

22 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia can be proud of its progress in the COVID-19 response" World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

In a video posted on the 66th anniversary of Independence, the DG commended "Tunisia for the strides it has made in improving the health of its citizens," mainly "more than 60% vaccine coverage, controlling communicable diseases and the multisectoral engagement in the prevention of non-communicable diseases through physical activities, healthy diets and tobacco control."

"Tunisia has many lessons to offer and WHO is proud to have supported this process," he concluded.

The WHO picked Tunisia and five other African countries, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa to be the first technology recipients of mRNA vaccine hub.

The mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 to build capacity in low- and middle-income countries to produce mRNA vaccines through a centre of excellence and training (the mRNA vaccine technology hub).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X