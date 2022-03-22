Tunisia: 'Tunisia Can be Proud of Its Progress in Covid-19 Response' - WHO DG

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia can be proud of its progress in the COVID-19 response" World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

In a video posted on the 66th anniversary of Independence, the DG commended "Tunisia for the strides it has made in improving the health of its citizens," mainly "more than 60% vaccine coverage, controlling communicable diseases and the multisectoral engagement in the prevention of non-communicable diseases through physical activities, healthy diets and tobacco control."

"Tunisia has many lessons to offer and WHO is proud to have supported this process," he concluded.

The WHO picked Tunisia and five other African countries, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa to be the first technology recipients of mRNA vaccine hub.

The mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 to build capacity in low- and middle-income countries to produce mRNA vaccines through a centre of excellence and training (the mRNA vaccine technology hub).