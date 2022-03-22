Ghana: Rotary-USAID Presents 12 Motorcycles to 6 Assemblies

Tema — The Rotary-USAID Ghana Partnership on Friday presented 12 Honda motorcycles valued at GH¢151,440.00 to six municipal and district Assemblies to facilitate the movement of field staff in the performance of water, sanitation and hygiene activities.

The recipients namely Kwaebibirem Municipal Assembly, Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly, Ayensuano District Assembly, Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Assembly, Amenfi Central District Assembly and Shai Osudoku District Assembly each got two motorcycles to address mobility challenges.

The Rotary-USAID partnership is a five-year water and sanitation project that is being implemented in selected communities and institutions in 14 districts in seven regions of Ghana.

The goal of the project is to accelerate sustainable improvement in water and sanitation access and improve hygiene behaviour in the communities.

It is a national project involving 30 Rotary clubs across Ghana.

The project funded by Rotary Foundation and USAID had constructed boreholes, small town water systems and toilet facilities such as KVIPS, water closets and micro flash biofils for 109,700 people from 180 communities, schools and healthcare facilities.

Presenting the items the Host Organising Committee Chairman, Mr Ako Odotei, said based on advocacy intervention the six districts were selected as needing mobility support.

He urged the beneficiary institutions to maintain the equipment regularly so that they would last long.

The Presiding Member of Shai Osudoku District Assembly, Mr Noah Sabutey, on behalf of the recipients, thanked the donors for the gesture and promised to put them to good use.