Ghana: Police Arrest 12 Commercial Sex Workers in Ho

22 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A total of 12 commercial sex workers, including 11 foreigners were on Saturday arrested by the police in the Ho municipality.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 20 and 35, were Flourish Sampson, 25; Gifty Blessing, 26; Gloria John, 25; Blessing Sunday, 23; Sonia Asare, 24; Chiamaka Okulen, 23; Tosin Deli Ada, 35; Rachael Francis, 24; Grace Paul, 28; Annabel John, 20; Juliet Chiamaka, 25, and Joy Tin, 20.

The Head of Public Relations of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said the operation was conducted by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region.

DSP Tenge stated that their arrest followed intelligence report of the commercial sex activities being a precursor to criminal activities such as bag snatching and robberies within the municipality.

She said the suspects were arrested at Mirage Pub and will be screened and those found culpable will be put before court.

DSP Tenge stated that the operation would be sustained to weed out such elements from the region as a means to minimising incidence of violent crimes.

The Police PRO stated that the police was collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service in their investigations.

She appealed to the public to partner the police by providing reliable information to the police to clamp down on criminal activities in the communities..

