Ghana: GTA Launches Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival

Kwahu — The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched this year's edition of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival at Abene in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture would collaborate with GTA to organise the event from April 15, to 18, 2022, after a two-year break due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying restrictions.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, launching the event on Wednesday, said the festival, introduced in 2005, had helped tremendously in improving domestic tourism.

He said GTA has been mandated to create job opportunities, increase revenue and enhance national cohesion.

According to Mr Agyeman, this year's edition would be extraordinary with activities such as display of hot air balloon, food bazaar, Kwahu Gwaso, pool parties, musical concerts and church service.

Mr Agyemang said "the event would not be businesslike as usual, but most importantly, it would be streamlined as follows: licensing of event organisers, merchandising, adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols among others.

"Traditional authorities, the Islamic authorities, Council of Churches, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, National Ambulance Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), among others have been engaged ahead of time by GTA to ensure a successful celebration."

Mr Agyemang said a Local Organising Committee (LOC) made up of representatives from the District and Municipal Assemblies, Kwahu Traditional Authority and other Institutions had been instituted to ensure underground work.

He said the proposed fee for the paragliding would be GH¢550, which included GH¢50 for rapid test for passengers before they were allowed to fly.

Mr Agyemang said the GTA would produce a Kwahu Easter Guide which sought to inform tourists and the general public about the various events and activities and other things about the upcoming festivities.

"Hoteliers, event organisers and other stakeholders will also have the opportunity of advertising in this guide," he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, said "The festival should not only be centred on paragliding, but could be commercialised by building art villages or centres to attract tourists and also raise revenue for the community and the country at large".

Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, the MCE for Kwahu South, called for collaboration among the traditional leaders and the government to ensure a successful programme.

He cautioned the youth against indecent dressing during the celebration as elders of the town would not entertain such act.

The Chief of Kwahu Pepease, Nana Ayirepe Bonsu II, who spoke on behalf of the Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Dasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, expressed gratitude to the GTA for the consistency in organising the event despite the Covid-19 Outbreak.