Ghana: 13m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Nationwide

A total of 13million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country as at Monday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated on it latest updates.

Out of the number, 8,505,664 AstraZeneca vaccines had been administered.

The Service has also indicated that 17,982 doses of Sputnik-V had been administered while 1,063,160 doses of Moderna vaccines had been administered across the country.

It said 2,264,589 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines had been administered while 1,196,431 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen had been administered.

The service said, 5,070,306 persons had so far been fully vaccinated out of the 20,000,859 people targeted, making up a percentage of 22.2.

The number of persons receiving "AT LEAST" one dose are 8,999,937 with a percentage of 39.4 while persons receiving the first booster dose are 158,605.

Ghana experienced a surge in infections and fatalities in January 2021, entering a second wave of rising infections of COVID-19. The number of daily active cases in February 2021 was as high as the peak of the first wave in June 2020. Furthermore, Ghana was also confirmed to have recorded the COVID-19 variant, said to have appeared in South Africa.

Hence, the government rolled out the vaccination exercise in March, 2021 to help save lives in the country.

This has, however, received low patronage by Ghanaians partly due to the belief in herbal medicine, inadequate information about COVID-19 and people being oblivious of the vaccination benefits.

For this reason, the Service has called on the citizenry to get vaccinated in addition to adhering to all the safety precautions, to help control the pandemic and slow the development of new variants.