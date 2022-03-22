Ghana: SDD-UBIDS Admits 4,372 Fresh Students

Wa — The Simon Diodong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), at Wa, in the Upper West Region, has matriculated 4,372 fresh students with a call on them to take their academic work seriously and shun all deviant behaviours.

The number comprised 2,976 males, representing 68 per cent, and 1,396 females, representing 32 per cent, who were enrolled into the various accredited academic faculties and programmes of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the SDD-UBIDS, Professor Philip Osei Duku, speaking at the second matriculation of the educational institution over the weekend, said the matriculation oaths did not only enjoin students to be of good behaviour, but also directed them to be disciplined and worthy ambassadors of the university.

"We will be looking out for good conduct and will not hesitate to sanction anyone who flouts school rules: be reminded also that the oath you have taken today is to be obedient to all those in authority and to be of good conduct throughout your stay in the university", he said

Prof. Duku asked the fresh students to remain focused in their pursuit of higher education as the school management assures them of their maximum support and cooperation throughout their stay on campus.

"We promise to be supportive and fair in the application of policies and regulations of the school in order to enhance the quality of your learning experience and we hope that you will reciprocate the gesture by studying hard", he said.

Professor Duku said the university was working hard to execute all its uncompleted projects to promote teaching and learning.

The Vice Chancellor assured the students of adequate security with the creation of a police post on the campus.

He implored the students to promptly report suspicious activities to security personnel or staff of the university.

He appealed to the students to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol to keep them safe.

The matriculating students pledged to exhibit good conduct and to contribute their quota to the development of the university.