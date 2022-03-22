Ghana: NGO Supports Abutia Agove Health Centre

22 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Abutia — Birthright Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated assorted items worth GH₵250, 000 to the Abutia Agove Health Centre in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The items included maternity dresses, baby clothes, diapers and baby wipes.

Mrs Doris Adom Asante, Executive Director of the NGO, who presented the donation, said her outfit had been established to assist vulnerable women from the onset of pregnancy to childbirth.

The donation, she said, was to ensure that expectant mothers had all the needed materials even before and after going to the labour room.

Madam Mawufemor Gagakumah, a staff of the clinic, who received the items on behalf of the management of the clinic, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind gesture.

She appealed to other benevolent individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the health facility.

Present at the presentation of the items were Ephraim Adom, Alexander Bediako and Juliana Opare, members of the 'Abutiaviwo' in the diaspora.

In a related development, Mrs Asante also presented a baby weighing scale to the Dawhenya Clinic in the Greater Accra Region.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X