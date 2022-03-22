Ghana: NGO Supports Abutia Agove Health Centre

Abutia — Birthright Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated assorted items worth GH₵250, 000 to the Abutia Agove Health Centre in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The items included maternity dresses, baby clothes, diapers and baby wipes.

Mrs Doris Adom Asante, Executive Director of the NGO, who presented the donation, said her outfit had been established to assist vulnerable women from the onset of pregnancy to childbirth.

The donation, she said, was to ensure that expectant mothers had all the needed materials even before and after going to the labour room.

Madam Mawufemor Gagakumah, a staff of the clinic, who received the items on behalf of the management of the clinic, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind gesture.

She appealed to other benevolent individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the health facility.

Present at the presentation of the items were Ephraim Adom, Alexander Bediako and Juliana Opare, members of the 'Abutiaviwo' in the diaspora.

In a related development, Mrs Asante also presented a baby weighing scale to the Dawhenya Clinic in the Greater Accra Region.