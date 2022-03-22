Ghana: Aamusted Admits 6,756 Applicants

Kumasi — Prof. Frederick K. Sarfo, Vice Chancellor of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has called on brilliant but needy students from less endowed families to access the institute's partial scholarship scheme to support their education.

He said the institute was working hard to expand the scheme to cater for more disadvantaged and vulnerable students of the university, stressing, "Very soon application forms would be circulated for qualified students to take advantage of".

"We are also working round the clock to encourage students who have financial problems to apply for the Students Loan Trust Fund to support their education," he indicated.

Prof. Sarfo was speaking at the weekend at the university's third matriculation ceremony, after being a full-fledged autonomous public TVET and Entrepreneurial Development Teacher University on August 27,2020.

He indicated that the university received about 10,702 applications at the close of admission process.

Out of that, he said 8,714 of the applicants were offered admission but at the close of registration, 6,184 undergraduate, and 572 postgraduates totalling 6,756 students had registered, comprising 4,256 males and 2,500 females.

Additionally, 730 students, including 60 females, were offered Diploma in Education on the outreach programme cut across most parts of the country.

The Vice Chancellor announced that a good number of the Free Senior High School graduates were admitted, so was the number of students with special needs, though he did not mention the numbers.

He mentioned that the AAMUSTED was the educational path that prepared students for life-long work and life-long learning and "opens doors for the productive future of the country".

"AAMUSTED will play its leadership role to give impetus to skills acquisition and entrepreneurial training to provide support for the government's "YouStart" policy to turn around the unemployment fortunes of the country," he stated.

He called on the students to live up to expectation saying "let's work together to transform and maintain the university as a first class socially responsible TVET and Entrepreneurial Development Teacher Education University".