South Africa: Renowned Ndebele Artist Esther Mahlangu Attacked, Robbed

22 March 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Internationally acclaimed Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked in her home and robbed of her firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said that Mahlangu, 87, was punched by the suspect before her hands were tied with a cable.

Mahlangu is known for bold large-scale contemporary paintings that reflects her indigenous Ndebele heritage. She was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Johannesburg in 2018.

Mahlangu is well-known for painting her geometric patterns on a BMW 525i in 1991, becoming the twelfth artist and first woman to take part in the BMW Art Car Project, following in the footsteps of artists such as Andy Warhol.

The attack on Mahlangu has been condemned by South Africans.

Mpumalanga police are still looking for the suspect.

