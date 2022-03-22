Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation

Asmara, 17 March 2022- Taxi owners association in the Central Region voluntarily donated 70 units of blood on 16 March with a view to save lives with their renewable blood.

The members of the association said that the contribution was part of the program the association is exerting to support families of martyrs and greening campaign.

Mr. Bereket Habtetsion, member of the organization and blood donation at the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, said that the members of the Taxi Owners Association are voluntarily donating blood every three months since they initiated the program in June in connection with Martyrs Day.

Commending the initiative the members of the association are taking, Mr. Bereket called on others to follow the noble example and reinforce contribution in the effort to enrich the National Blood Transfusion Service.