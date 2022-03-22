South Africa: The Heroes of Sharpeville Have Been Betrayed By the ANC Government

analysis

Omry Makgoale is a rank and file member of the ANC. These are his personal views.

When the people of South Africa demanded that the people shall govern, few would have thought they were fighting for political parties to appoint leaders for them.

While marking 21 March, it is important to review what has been achieved since that fateful day in 1960.

That was when the people of Sharpeville under the leadership of the charismatic Robert Sobukwe marched against the pass laws. The pass laws were constituted to control the movement of black Africans in line with the Group Areas Act, 1950. The pass laws were used to bundle black Africans in the townships in line with tribal and ethnic affiliations. Nguni group language speakers in designated townships such as Zola and Zondi, Sotho speakers in Moletsane and Naledi, Rockville with Zulu and Sotho section designations, and Chiawelo and Senaoane for Tsonga and Venda speakers, these townships were far away from the industrial areas of work.

The pass laws were replaced with a modern Constitution with a fundamental flaw in the electoral laws:

In the current parliamentary electoral laws, which have been in place since 1994, citizens (as voters) are...