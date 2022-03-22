South Africa Takes a Massive Digital Leap Forward With Radio Spectrum Auction

analysis

Last week, the government concluded the auction of high-demand spectrum for mobile telecommunications. This is a significant milestone in our reform agenda, which will, as we have said before, drive growth and transformation in our economy.

The licensing of spectrum is one of the major reforms that we are implementing to modernise and transform key network industries such as energy, telecommunications, transport and water provision. Already much progress has been made in creating new opportunities for investment in electricity generation, freight rail and ports, and in improving the management and quality of the country's water resources.

The licensing of this new spectrum will be accompanied by agreed social obligations to connect public schools, health facilities and police stations over the next three years. Like the mineral wealth that lies beneath our soil, radio spectrum is a valuable national resource that needs to be used for the benefit of all South Africans.

Through its data services market inquiry in December 2019, the Competition Commission found that the cost of data in South Africa was considerably higher than in many other countries. The spectrum release is expected to reduce the cost of mobile data, expand network reach to rural and outlying areas,...