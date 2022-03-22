South Africa: March Against Xenophobia and for Social Justice for the 'Excluded Majority'

analysis

In the face of socioeconomic despair, the poor are increasingly susceptible to manipulation and incitement to acts of xenophobia. But it's important to recognise that they are 'victims' too: of systematic, sustained racism against the black poor, in which we are almost all directly complicit in one way or another. Stepping up campaigns for social justice is the way to achieve peace and celebrate diversity.

Last week the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) banned a march that was planned to be a peaceful protest against rising xenophobia and to stand up for core values of the Constitution: the rights of "everyone" to dignity, equality and crucial socioeconomic rights such as access to healthcare services and basic education.

Instead of undertaking to ensure the safety of people wanting to use Human Rights Day to stand up for constitutional rights, the JMPD gave in to people who are using threats of violence and intimidation against the march, arguing that it couldn't protect the safety of the marchers.

The prohibition was a dereliction of duty by the police. Instead of protecting a fundamental right "of assembly, demonstration, picket and petition" it nullified that right, acting just like the police during the old apartheid...