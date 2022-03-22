South Africa: In an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World, Research Universities Play a Critical Role in Building a Better Future

analysis

Professor Wim de Villiers is the rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University. He also leads the finance and investment committee of Universities South Africa.

Higher education is under pressure, but universities have a crucial role to play in helping society 'build back better' from Covid-19 and other existential challenges.

For more than two years, the world has been battling one of the worst pandemics ever experienced by humankind. Officially, more than six million people have died of Covid-19 so far, but the real death rate could be three times as high, researchers estimate in a recent study published in The Lancet.

"The full impact of the pandemic has been much greater than what is indicated," they argue with reference to excess mortality.

Their words hold true in other ways. Hardly any aspect of our existence has escaped the impact of Covid-19.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the largest social and economic shock of our lifetime. The rapid spread of this virus around the world and the economic devastation it has left in its wake is unlike anything we have seen before," a consortium of 30 social science researchers from five South African universities wrote in their introduction to the National Income...