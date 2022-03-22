South Africa: Australia's Lanning Puts Proteas Women Bowlers to the Sword

analysis

Australia Women 272 for 5 (Meg Lanning 135*, Shabnim Ismail 2-33) beat South Africa Women 271 for 5 (Laura Wolvaardt 90, Sune Luus 52,) by five wickets.

An unbeaten 135 from Australia's premier batter Meg Lanning off only 130 balls, steered her side to a comfortable five-wicket win over South Africa at the Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

This was the Proteas' first loss in their fifth match at the tournament, and despite the setback they remain firmly on track for a semifinal berth. Australia won their sixth consecutive match and had already booked their place in the last four going into the contest.

South Africa need one more win to guarantee their place in the last four and they have two group games against the West Indies and India to come to secure their first objective of reaching the playoffs.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a formidable 271 for five in their allotted 50 overs as Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 90 from 134 balls while captain Sune Luus added 52 off 51 balls. It was Wolvaardt's fourth consecutive half-century at the tournament.

It provided the foundation for a good score, but against a powerful Australian batting line-up it...