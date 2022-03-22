South Africa: Affirmative Action's Time Has Come and Gone - Tackle Present Injustices Rather Than Those of the Past

analysis

Ghaleb Cachalia is an MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises. He serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament.

All attempts by successive governments since 1994 to wipe away the legacy of apartheid and colonialism have failed to narrow the imbalance between rich and poor, with 3,500 adults owning more than the poorest 32 million people in a country of 60 million.

At university, a professor whom I admired for his scholarly erudition once told me that he marked students down by way of some sort of reverse affirmative action ranking if they were white, attractive and wealthy, so as to provide others who were "less privileged" with the benefit of what later became known as a level playing field. I was a young undergrad at a prominent British university and this was in the late 1970s.

I remember being somewhat disturbed by this honest, if questionable, disclosure, but I had other priorities at the time -- balancing the finishing of my overdue essays with the allure of the squash court, the barrels of real ale in the student bar, the politics of the students' union and the many attractive young women who graced the...