Sudan: Khartoum State Witnesses' Demonstrations of March 17, Calling for Civilian Rule

17 March 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The demonstrations of the seventeenth of March, called for by the coordination of the Resistance Committees in the state of Khartoum, Thursday in the state of Khartoum and a number of cities in the states of Sudan.

The protestors, who identified the Republican Palace as their destination, chanted slogans calling for the civil state, and handing of power to the people.

Today's protests titled "the high cost of living," were also organized in a number of the states to protest the difficult living conditions.

