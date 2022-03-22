South Africa: Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia to Approach High Court to Overturn Ban of Joburg March

21 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The anti-xenophobia group's planned march on Human Rights Day, to highlight peace and tolerance, was called off because the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department decided it was a risk to public safety.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX), a coalition of civil society organisations rallying against xenophobia in South Africa, intends to approach the high court with an application to have the prohibition of its planned anti-xenophobia march overturned. The coalition's legal representative, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, will be completing the application on Tuesday morning.

At the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival on Sunday, Dale McKinley, a spokesperson for the coalition, said that they hoped to see the hearing take place on Tuesday afternoon.

"We fully expect that the prohibition will be overturned. There's no case for it whatsoever in our law, or in any rational logic," he said.

Among the other KAAX representatives present at the briefing were Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights; Julekha Latib from the One Voice of All Hawkers Association; Janet Munakamwe, chairperson of the African Diaspora Workers Network; and Rabbi Sa'ar Shaked.

The march against xenophobia was originally scheduled to take place on 21 March 2022, National Human Rights Day.

