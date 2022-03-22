South Africa: Directors of Public Prosecutions Appointed in Northern Cape, Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Directors of Public Prosecutions for the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga Divisions of the High Court as part of strengthening the capacity of the state in the fight against crime.

With effect from 1 April 2022, Adv. Nkebe Rebecca Kanyane will head prosecutions in the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, Nelspruit, while Adv. Livingstone Mzukisi Sakata heads prosecutions in the Northern Cape Division of the High Court in Kimberley.

"These appointments follow the President's appointment earlier this month of Directors of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for the Free State, North West and Western Cape. Until recently, five of the National Prosecuting Authority's DPP positions were occupied by acting appointments," the Presidency said in a statement.

The President has wished the new incumbents well in their roles.

Adv Kanyane holds an LLB degree from the University of the North and a postgraduate Diploma in Management Practice.

She has 20 years' experience in the legal field as an attorney, prosecutor and investigator and spent 10 years at the National Prosecuting Authority's Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), progressing from State Advocate to Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Since 2017 she served as Specialist Investigator in Group Financial Crime, Forensics and Security (GFCFS) at Nedbank.

The incoming Director of Public Prosecutions for the Northern Cape is an attorney with private and public sector experience, who holds a B Proc degree from the University of Fort Hare.

He has served since February 2020 as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape.

Sakata became a Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in 1999 and was appointed in 2003 as Eastern Cape Coordinator of the Organised Crime Component in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.