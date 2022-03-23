Nigeria: BBNaija - Why I Eventually Quit Teaching for Full-Time Acting-Yousef

"Although I went through school and was a teacher, I am not living with my degree now. I am living with my dreams."

An ex-housemate of season six 'Shine Ya Eye' 2021 episode of BBNaija, Yousef Garba, has revealed why he quit his teaching job to focus on his acting career.

Yousef, an Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate from the University of Jos, was a mathematics teacher at Prestige International School, Jos, before he made it to the 2021 BBNaija house.

The 30-year-old ex-housemate made this known to PREMIUM TIMES at the premiere of the second series of the Tv Show 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire' at IMax Cinema in Lekki, Lagos State, over the weekend.

Yousef said that he would be quitting his teaching job to enable him to focus on his acting career.

The ex-housemate said he did not intend to go back to the classroom as a teacher.

"I will work on my dreams of movie-making. I am now into media productions. But, movies have always been my childhood dream."

Further explaining his decision, the reality star said, "you might go to school and get an education, but your dream is still sitting there, you might bag a degree, but you should also chase your dream, yes school is critical, but with your dreams comes happiness. So, although, I went through school and was a teacher, I am not living with my degree now. I am living with my dreams."

Since his eviction, Yousef was recently featured in a comedy skit by famous Instagram skit maker Cute Abiola, where he played the role of an orange seller cum loverboy.

Love from his students

The ex-housemate noted that climbing the ladder of stardom as a teacher made him feel like a superhero.

"It feels amazing. It makes me a superhero because I know that there are a lot of teachers out there who are looking for an opportunity to make a difference in society," he said.

Yousef, as a teacher, enjoyed the love and support of his students while in the house. So when he was nominated for eviction, he spotted his students with placards that bore his name and a call to action pleading for the nominated housemate to be saved.

The pictures of the students stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community, with some hailing the young ones to support their teacher's dream. At the show's beginning, he told his housemates that he was soulmate-searching and that his students had a crush on him.

Biracial advantage

Yousef is a biracial Nigerian. His dad hails from Plateau State while his mum is Arabian.

According to him, his biracial heritage gave him so much confidence during his stay in the house.

"Well, it did not affect my being in the house, it was only to my advantage by being different, so it gave me more confidence, so if you are different, you have more confidence that no one is like you," he said.

He was described as the housemate with nine lives.

Two weeks into the show, Yousef was nominated for evictions alongside Niyi, Yerin, and Beatrice, but he scaled through with massive vote margins. His votes sparked several reactions from fans and viewers.

Some viewers concluded that Yousef's votes were from the Arewa youth or northern Nigerian youth.