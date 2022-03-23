Nigeria: Buhari Commissions New Airport Terminal in Lagos

22 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The facility was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, with 66 check-in counters and has the capacity to process 14 million passengers annually.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Mr Buhari, who is currently taking a tour around the project terminal, said the facility was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, with 66 check-in counters and has the capacity to process 14 million passengers annually.

The new terminal is equipped with censored conveyor belt, seven jet bridges, 10 ultra-modern cooling systems, heat extraction in the baggage hall, ample space for duty free shops and banks, recreational areas for children, 22-room hotel for stop-overs among others.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, among others, are attending the commissioning.

