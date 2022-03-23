Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Kaduna Killings

22 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

Amnesty International asks the federal government to protect human rights

Amnesty International has condemned the killings of 25 residents and destruction of churches and houses by armed men in Kagoro in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the armed men invaded the village on Sunday night and massacred residents.

The state government responded by declaring a curfew in two local government areas of Kaura and Jema'a to avert escalation of the attack.

But in a statement made available on its social media handles, Amnesty International lamented that despite the intervention of security officers, the attack in Kagoro lasted for more than two hours in three communities, displacing hundreds of households.

It called on the federal government to promote and protect human rights of its citizens.

"The Nigerian government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on civilians.

"The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Kagoro and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure families and other victims are adequately compensated.

"Brutal attacks on rural communities in many parts of Kaduna State are becoming rampant and frequent. This is unacceptable. The government must take more concrete steps to protect lives and property across Kaduna State," the statement added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X