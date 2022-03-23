Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Kaduna Killings

Amnesty International asks the federal government to protect human rights

Amnesty International has condemned the killings of 25 residents and destruction of churches and houses by armed men in Kagoro in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the armed men invaded the village on Sunday night and massacred residents.

The state government responded by declaring a curfew in two local government areas of Kaura and Jema'a to avert escalation of the attack.

But in a statement made available on its social media handles, Amnesty International lamented that despite the intervention of security officers, the attack in Kagoro lasted for more than two hours in three communities, displacing hundreds of households.

It called on the federal government to promote and protect human rights of its citizens.

"The Nigerian government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on civilians.

"The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Kagoro and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure families and other victims are adequately compensated.

"Brutal attacks on rural communities in many parts of Kaduna State are becoming rampant and frequent. This is unacceptable. The government must take more concrete steps to protect lives and property across Kaduna State," the statement added.