South Africa Drafts a UN Resolution On Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Without Mentioning Russia

analysis

Meanwhile, Pretoria has formally requested a telephone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Western countries have accused South Africa of trying to help Russia escape blame at the UN General Assembly in New York by proposing a draft resolution on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine - without mentioning Russia at all.

But South Africa insists it is simply trying to get a resolution passed that all parties - most importantly Russia - will accept, so that the humanitarian resolution will be implemented.

South Africa's draft resolution is in effect a compromise between a resolution that Russia tried to table at the UN Security Council last week and another one that has been drafted by France and Mexico in the UN General Assembly.

The French-Mexican resolution clearly identifies Moscow's aggression as the cause of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, whereas South Africa's draft resolution does not even mention Russia.

Western countries, in particular, have criticised this approach, insisting that Russia should be named, and presumably, shamed. The British embassy to the UN in New York implicitly criticised South Africa's draft resolution in a tweet on Tuesday, saying: "Any meaningful humanitarian resolution must acknowledge Russia's war is causing...