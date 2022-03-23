Nigeria Eyes $2.6tr Halal Trade With Product Certification Scheme

22 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The federal government has inaugurated a committee that would create a process of certifying halal products made in Nigeria to reap from the $2.6 trillion global halal market.

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum, while inaugurating the technical committee yesterday in Abuja, said that was to allow Nigeria to benefit from the global halal global trade.

She stated that halal certificates would guarantee that products and services meet the requirements of Islamic law and are suitable for consumption.

She noted that "it's aimed at increasing the patronage and consumption of products coming from Nigeria, not only by Muslims but also non-Muslims with selective lifestyles."

"Halal certification significantly enhances the marketability of products outside the country and the document is an important requirement on importing countries."

She said with Morocco and Malaysia benefiting from the halal economy, Nigeria has not been able to take advantage of the market to boost its foreign earnings, increase investment and adopt the concept to contribute to the growth and development of the economy.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Evelyn Ngige, said there are challenges that have led to the non-certification of Nigerian products but added that government is ready to implement strategies to address the situation.

She said the market would aid the government's drive to diversify the economy into non-oil exports and generate necessary foreign exchange.

