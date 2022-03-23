Nigeria: Qatar 2022: 21 Players in Super Eagles Camp, Osimhen, Chukwueze Join Training

22 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

Osimhen and Chukwueze joined the camp in time to participate in the evening training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has joined the list of Nigerian players in the Camp.

Osimhen joined two hours ago after the Super Eagles had done their first training session which was scheduled for 4 p.m., Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi had earlier joined the 18 players in the camp before the arrival of Osimhen.

With the withdrawal of Maduka Okoye due to injury, Austin Eguavoen had called on John Noble to replace the goalkeeper.

As it stands, Eguavoen has more than enough legs to get the qualification job started with the first match scheduled to hold on March 24 in Ghana then the reverse fixture will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on the 29th.

The 21 players who trained on Tuesday evening are Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Moses Simon, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke, and Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Zaidu Sanusi and Samuel Chukwueze.

Akinkunmi Amoo and Ademola Lookman are yet to join the squad and the Eagles are scheduled to fly out to Ghana on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X