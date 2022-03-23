Nigeria: Qatar 2022: 21 Players in Super Eagles Camp, Osimhen, Chukwueze Join Training

Osimhen and Chukwueze joined the camp in time to participate in the evening training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has joined the list of Nigerian players in the Camp.

Osimhen joined two hours ago after the Super Eagles had done their first training session which was scheduled for 4 p.m., Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi had earlier joined the 18 players in the camp before the arrival of Osimhen.

With the withdrawal of Maduka Okoye due to injury, Austin Eguavoen had called on John Noble to replace the goalkeeper.

As it stands, Eguavoen has more than enough legs to get the qualification job started with the first match scheduled to hold on March 24 in Ghana then the reverse fixture will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on the 29th.

The 21 players who trained on Tuesday evening are Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Moses Simon, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke, and Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Zaidu Sanusi and Samuel Chukwueze.

Akinkunmi Amoo and Ademola Lookman are yet to join the squad and the Eagles are scheduled to fly out to Ghana on Wednesday.