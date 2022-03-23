Nigeria: Buhari Directs Timely Completion of Lekki Deep Sea Port

22 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, towards making the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos a reality.

He has, therefore, directed him to consult and bring up a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to link the facility with the railway network.

As part of his engagements in Lagos, the president Tuesday inspected the rate of work done at the first Deep Sea Port in Nigeria located in Lagos Free Zone, 65Km east of Lagos.

In the course of the inspection, President Buhari received firm assurances that the port, which has a concession period of 45 years, and sits in a land area of 90 hectares, will be completed on schedule by September.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X