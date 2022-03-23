Kenya: Police Service Commission Committed to Rooting Out Corruption During Recruitment

Siaya — The National Police Service commission (NPSC) is committed to routing out corruption in the recruitment of police officers, the commission's vice chairperson, Alice Otwala has said.

She said that as part of efforts to kick out corruption, the commission has embarked on a sensitization campaign to educate the youth on what they were required to possess during the recruitment exercises so as to avoid exploitation.

Speaking in Siaya where she led top NPSC officials who addressed potential recruits, Otwala warned the cartels that their days were numbered, adding that the commission will not allow anyone to exploit the youth.

The vice chair said that they have established that most youth fall prey to the cartels that purport to be officers of the commission and cheat them into parting with huge sums of money.

"We will come after you if you exploit the young people," said the vice chairperson who was flanked by deputy county commissioner, Felix Watakila and Siaya County Police Commander, Michael Muchiri among others.

Otwala told the youth that police service was not a dumping ground for failures, adding that it required upright individuals who were ready to serve Kenyans. - Kna