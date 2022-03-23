Kenya: Marsabit Church Leaders Commit to Preach Peace Ahead of August Elections

Nairobi — The Marsabit Pastors' Fellowship (MPF) have vowed to uphold peace and guard their pulpits within their respective churches, against hate speech as the country prepares of the August 9 general elections.

While condemning the recent spate of killings in the Eastern region county, the MPF which comprises of over 25 Churches of different denominations and a member of the Marsabit Interfaith Council (MIC) urged the youth and other groups including the Boda Boda riders not to be misused during the electioneering period.

The church leaders called on the government to arrest and prosecute all those behind the recent killings, the move they said is the only way of stopping the escalation of anger amongst affected communities.

"We urge our aspiring political candidates to put the common good of all before their personal aspirations and they should lead in peace building in their campaign talks. The prospective candidates for all political positions should lead in restoring our IDPS to their respective homes, rebuild the burnt houses and provide them with food," the MPF led by Chairman Lole Said and Bishop Fredrick Gachie Jibo from PEFA church said in a joint statement.

The church leaders and the Marsabit interfaith Council further called for the prospective political candidates to be ready for the signing of a peace pact and when called upon to participate in debate forums aimed at promoting peace.

They further appealed to the communities in the county to desist from revenge and embrace the path of peace and reconciliation.

The MPF also expressed concern over the increased cases of theft and burglaries in Marsabit County especially in Saku constituency since the onset of conflict and insecurity.

"We hereby condemn it and call on our communities to be ready to report all concerned culprits without fear or favor and also we ask all the respective arms of government to stop the menace," they said.

They stated that they had organized prayers for Marsabit County from May25-27 2022 with the view of praying for the upcoming general elections and peace in the country.

The MPF promised to play a leading role towards ensuring peaceful co-existence amongst the communities.