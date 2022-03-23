Kenya: High Court Stops Prosecution of Murgor Sisters

22 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The High Court has stopped the prosecution of Murgor sisters pending the hearing of a case they filed challenging charges against them.

The sisters-Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor were at the centre of a dramatic confrontation with Paul and Eddy Ndichu who are facing assault charges in an incident that took place on October 16, 2021.

The Sisters are facing charges of fighting in a public place stipulated under Section 92 of the penal code.

Any person who takes part in a fight in a public place is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for one year.

"That pending hearing and determination, inter partes, of this application, an order be issued staying the criminal proceedings against the Petitioners herein in the Magistrate's Court Criminal Case No. E388 of 2022, Republic -vs- Cheryll Chelimo Murgor, Munyra Hassan Mohammed, Samuel Dennis Ramdas and Patrick Kipngetich Koech," Justice Anthony Mrima ruled.

Justice Mrima further restrained the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Hakji from seeking any further orders of the case until it is heard and determined.

A magistrate's court had in March 11, 2022 issued summons against the Murgor sisters to take plea in incident involving the Ndichu brothers.

The Sisters however failed to appear in court prompting the court to issue summons against them.

When they failed to appear in court, their lawyer Philip Murgor told the court his clients were not aware of the summons and protested the charge sheet presented against them.

The Court is set to five further directions on the case on March 31, 2022.

