Kenya: Busia Unveils Plan to Plant 2.5 Million Tree Seedlings

Busia — Busia County has plans to plant 2.5 million tree seedlings this year with a view to increasing its forest and tree cover.

Speaking during the celebrations to mark the International forest day at Wakhungu Primary school in Samia Sub County on Monday, Busia County Ecosystem Conservator Vitalis Osodo said that 300,000 out of the 2.5 million seedlings have been raised by the Kenya Forest Services.

"The rest have been raised by the local community from the data we have," he said, adding that the number of seedlings might be more because KFS has not captured all the farmers.

Osodo added that the seedlings are expected to be planted across the county with a view to strive and achieve the 10 per cent forest cover.

He noted that climate change has direct effect on the lives of human beings adding that deforestation affects livelihoods directly.

The official urged the local residents to conserve forests with a view to mitigating the effects of climate change.

"We can only do this through stakeholders including the county, national government the local community and other partners to ensure that we not only plant trees but also grow them,' he said.

Osodo further said that Busia has 1.01 percent forest cover explaining that some of the gazetted forest in the county have either been grabbed or degraded.

"Let us plant trees to increase the forest cover," he said, adding that the county also has low tree cover at 3 per cent against the 10 per cent cover expected by the end of this year.

He urged the relevant authorities to support the local residents in establishing tree nurseries adding that these nurseries can be a source of income.

Busia Acting CEC Member for Water, Irrigation and Climate Change Dr. Moses Osia said the County government has come up with various initiatives including school greening programme, bamboo promotion, tree nurseries since 2014.

Osia urged the local residents to plant more trees in their homes and farms during the expected rainy season.

Busia County Commissioner Dr. Mohammed Omar said tree planting needs a collaborative effort from both County, National government and the local residents.

Dr. Omar noted that population pressure has impacted negatively on the environment hence the need for family planning.

"Let us think of the future generations," he said, cautioning that locals should not be misled to give birth to many children in the name of increasing the number of voters.

He also stated that the government has revived the 4 K clubs in schools to encourage learners to participate in Agriculture and environmental conservation.

This year's celebration was themed forest for sustainable production and consumption. - Kna