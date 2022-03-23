Kenya: Marriott International to Open First Luxury Safari Lodge in Kenya

Nairobi — Marriott International, Inc. has signed an agreement with Baraka Lodges Ltd to open the first luxury safari lodge in Masai Mara, Kenya.

JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will be located within the Mara National Reserve, one of Africa's most renowned wildlife conservation and wilderness regions.

Plans for the new-build lodge feature 20 private tents, including one presidential canvas-topped pavilion and two interconnecting canopied suites, each with a private terrace overlooking the river.

Shared spaces will include a restaurant, lounge bar, spa, and a large outdoor terrace with fire pits that will play host to traditional Masai dance performances in the evening.

"As a brand rooted in mindfulness, we cannot think of a more perfect retreat for the mind, body, and soul than the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya," says Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Brand Leader, JW Marriott.

"JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will offer guests a luxurious backdrop to make once-in-a-lifetime memories as they connect with nature and wildlife as never before. We are thrilled that the JW Marriott brand will be welcoming adventure travellers, including families, to this breath-taking part of the world."

The untamed landscape will offer guests the opportunity to observe the "Big Five" that Masai Mara is home to: lions, leopards, buffalos, rhinoceros and elephants

"The signing of JW Masai Mara Lodge is a milestone in Marriott International's growth in Africa as the company enters the luxury safari segment. This landmark project is in response to travellers' growing desire for experiential offerings that enable them to build a deeper connection with their chosen destination," said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Conservation of the land and its inhabitants will be at the heart of JW Marriott Masai Mara.

The safari lodge aims to employ up to 50 locals from the Masai community and will offer robust learning opportunities for guests looking to immersive themselves in the destination.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Marriott International to debut this stunning luxury lodge and their first Safari offering in the Masai Mara" said Shivan Patel of Baraka Lodges LTD.

Marriott International currently operates more than 120 properties in Africa across its portfolio. JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will join Marriott Bonvoy's growing portfolio of 8,000 hotels globally.