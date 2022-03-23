Kenya: Three More Witnesses Testify in Governor Obado's Murder Trial

Nairobi — Three witnesses in the ongoing murder case against Migori governor Okoth Obado testified Tuesday that they found blood-stained tracksuit and two used condoms at the scene of the murder of Sharon Otieno and Baby Sharon.

Also found was an empty sachet of illicit brew and a pair of blue open shoes, according to the Office of the Public Prosecution.

The revelation was made when the prosecution presented three witnesses in the ongoing case who also stated that Sharon's under garments were also found at the scene.

"Her body was naked with stab injuries on it. Prosecution team led by ADPP, Wangui Gichuki and Bessy Gikonyo will present more witnesses tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd March, 2022," the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution said in a statement.

The revelation came more than 10 days after the court heard that Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby had no chance of survival.

According to Doctor Samson Makhoha, Sharon lost a lot of blood after she was stabbed, and her body discovered dumped several hours later.

The witness told the court on March 9 that her unborn baby boy could not have survived as she had been also stabbed in the abdomen.

The doctor testified that the baby may have lost oxygen and blood as the mother was dead and was discovered about 14 hours later.

The doctor also said in his opinion that if the mother and the unborn child were discovered earlier and immediate intervention were observed the baby had a slight chance of survival.

During the hearing Migori County Secretary Christopher Odhiambo Rusana told the court that the second accused persons Michael Oyamo and Casper Obiero were had been employed between 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Oyamo was employed as a personal assistant to the governor while Obiero was a clerical officer, they are still County officials.